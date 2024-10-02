The N60 at Manulla remains closed to traffic this afternoon (3pm) following a fatal road traffic collision last night.

Shortly before 11:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60 at Carrowntober Oughter, Manulla, near Balla.

The pedestrian, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His name has not been released.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place. The scene was preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

It’s expected to remain closed for at least the next hour.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also seeking any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the area at the time of the incident to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.