A young man who lost his life in a road traffic collision on Friday evening last was laid to rest this afternoon in Cloonfad cemetery.

19 year old Harry Fagan was fatally injured in the collision while his brother, 15 year old Dermot Fagan, remains in Mayo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

13 year-old James Daniels also died in the collision and his funeral mass took place yesterday.

Requiem mass for Harry Fagan took place this afternoon in St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad - in the packed to capacity church, his brother Daniel Fagan paid Harry this tribute …..