Yesterday’s Budget was clearly an attempt by the Government to buy people with their own money before an election.

That’s the view of Erris based Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh who says while she welcomes some of the once off measures announced there isn’t enough of increases in the Childcare Sector.

Deputy Conway-Walsh has also hit out at the Government for not doing more to support carers, address housing shortages and also feels the USC should have been abolished for earnings up to €30,000.

She also believes that the Taoiseach will call an election sooner rather than later.

Deputy Conway–Walsh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.