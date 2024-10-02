Tributes have been paid to the man who lost his life in road traffic accident in County Roscommon on Monday.

The victim has been named locally as Tom Mulhern (74) from Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle.

Tom was a well-known horse trainer and owned the highly successful horse Ardcarne Boy.

Mr Mulhern died in Sligo University Hospital from the injuries he sustained when his jeep was in collision with a car on the N4 near Ardcarne, County Roscommon.

Local Fine Gael Deputy Frank Feighan says it’s very sad news.