Clean Cut Meals, a company founded in Galway in 2015 by Micheál Dyer and Conor McCallion began as an online meal subscription service.

Now, after eight years of success and growing demand, the brand is taking the next step by bringing their nutritious, ready-to-eat meals to a wider audience through the SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak store network.

Clean Cut Meals has launched its national rollout across 400 SuperValu, Centra, and Daybreak stores. This marks a shift from online-only orders to in-store availability, meaning customers can now access healthy, chef-prepared, protein-packed meals without the need for a subscription.

“The launch of Clean Cut Meals into SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak, with a network of over 700 stores, is a game-changer for health-conscious consumers,” said Micheal Dyer, co-founder of the company.

Clean Cut Meals prides itself on using fresh, local produce and premium Irish meats to create nutrient-packed meals.