Well known Castlebar based Mayo Ladies Footballer Kathryn Sullivan and two of her team mates from Hollymount - Sarah Tierney and Laura Brennan are embarking on an exciting adventure to assist African families trying to cope with climate change.

The footballers, working with the charity Self Help Aftrica, will take part in a project to plant a million trees in Africa - Plant the Planet Games.

They will set out on their journey to Kenya next month, but before taking off must each secure 10,000 euro through fundraising/ sponsorship efforts.

To that end, the three footballers have planned a major fund raiser this Saturday at Elverys Store on Castlebar’s Main Street from 9am to 6pm.

The Mayo to Kenya challenge will involve cycling , climbing and rowing on equipment provided by The Movement Gym, where Kathryn is a gym instructor and there will be music and fun on the day as the footballers aim to meet a variety of fitness challenges with the assistance of the public, with donations on the day, or online vey welcome.

Kathryn has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about this formidable adventure and why she is taking part....