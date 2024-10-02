There is welcome news for the health service in the region this morning.

Minister of State Dara Calleary has announced that funding has been secured to deliver a Minor Injuries Clinic, similar to that available at Roscommon University Hospital, at a new revamped Ballina District Hospital.

The redevelopment of the hospital is at the advanced design stage with the HSE.

It is hoped that this new unit, when in place, will relieve the intense pressure on the Emergency Department of Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Minister Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the development.