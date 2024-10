The Government is being criticised for doing nothing to relieve the pressure on the tourism industry in yesterday's budget.

The hospitality sector was hoping for the reduced VAT rate of 9 percent to be reinstated, but were left disappointed.

612 food service industry businesses have closed since it was raised to 13.5 percent in September.

CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Meara Walsh, says it's very disappointing.