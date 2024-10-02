A young man who lost his life in a road traffic accident last Friday evening will be laid to rest this afternoon in Cloonfad cemetery.

19 year old Harry Fagan lost his life in the collision while his brother, 15 year old Dermot Fagan, remains in Mayo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

13 year-old James Daniels also died in the collision and his funeral mass took place yesterday.

Requiem mass for Harry Fagan will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad today at 12 noon and will afterwards will be laid to rest in Cloonfad Cemetery.