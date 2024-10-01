Budget 2025 has been announced this afternoon by Government, which includes €8.3 billion in extra spending and tax cuts.

As part of Jack Chambers’ first Budget as Finance Minister, schoolbooks are now free, vapes will be taxed for the very first time, and Ministers cut the USC.

The coalition delivered its final Budget with massive spending increases and tax cuts worth €1.4 billion.

After the details of the multi – billion euro plans were announced, Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to Mayo Minsiter Dara Calleary.

Firstly, Teresa asked the Fianna Fáil TD if the largest ever spend in the history of the state means that a General Election is nigh …