The Funeral Mass has taken place of teenager James Daniels who died tragically following an accident last Friday.

The 13 year old died after a collision involving a car and a tractor on the N83 near to Cloonfad at approximately 8:00pm.

19 year old Harry Fagan also lost his life in the collision while his brother, 15 year old Dermot Fagan, remains in Mayo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A large crowd gathered at St. Patrick’s Church in Cloonfad this afternoon to remember James Daniels.

The chief celebrant, Fr. Mark Quinn, was a cousin of the deceased.

At the start of this afternoon’s mass, James’ mother Karen addressed the large crowd gathered in the church:

Harry Fagan’s remains will repose at his home in Lavallyroe, Cloonfad this evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow in Cloonfad Cemetery, following Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church.

Garda investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.