A man in his 70s who died following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon yesterday afternoon has been named locally.

Tom Mulhern, from Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle was involved in a collision between a car and a jeep on the N4.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital, and died from the injuries he sustained.

Another person involved in the collision, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20pm yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Mulhern was well known in the horse industry, and was a former employee of An Post.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.