A man in his 70s who died following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon yesterday afternoon has been named locally.
Tom Mulhern, from Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle was involved in a collision between a car and a jeep on the N4.
He was taken to Sligo University Hospital, and died from the injuries he sustained.
Another person involved in the collision, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:20pm yesterday afternoon.
Mr. Mulhern was well known in the horse industry, and was a former employee of An Post.
His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.