The Government has delivered the biggest budget in the history of the State including €8.3 billion in extra spending and tax cuts.

Schoolbooks have been made free, vapes will be taxed for the first time and Ministers cut the USC.

The coalition delivered its final budget with massive spending increases and tax cuts worth €1.4 billion.

Tax credits will rise by €125 while the 4% rate of USC has been cut to 3% and people won't pay the higher rate of tax until they earn €44,000.

New parents will benefit from a baby bonus of €420 per newborn.

Social welfare rates will increase by €12 a week along with multiple once off payments including an October and December double payment.

Two energy credits of €125 each will be offset by rising carbon tax from next week.

While a box of 20 cigarettes will increase in cost by a euro tonight and vapes will be taxed for the first time under the last budget of this coalition.

(pic Jack Chambers TD Facebook)