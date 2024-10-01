576 patients are being treated on a trolley or chair today IN Irish hospitals, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are 52 patients without a bed admitted to Galway University Hospital and 51 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital today, and a further 22 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital.

Commenting on the trolley figures, INMO deputy general secretary Dr Edward Mathews says “We are beginning to see the number of patients being treated on a trolley, in a chair or in another inappropriate bed space rise rapidly. Our members are very concerned about their ability to provide safe care when they have to contend with rising numbers of admissions coupled with unsafe staffing levels”

“With an ageing population and record attendances at emergency hospitals, the need for a thriving nursing and midwifery workforce in both acute hospital and community settings has never been greater.”