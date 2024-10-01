A man has died following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 1:20pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N4 at Ardcarne, just outside of Boyle.

A man in his 70s was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed that man has since passed away.

A woman in her 40s was also brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained, that are not life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 1pm and 1.30pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.