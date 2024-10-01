New proposed laws that could give local authorities 'search-and-seize powers' to crack down on smoky fuels have been branded as 'ridiculous', by Louisburgh based Independent Ireland councillor Chris Maxwell.

Yesterday The Irish Independent reported that the legislation, if passed , could allow local authority staff to stop vehicles, confiscate unapproved smoky fuels and in some cases raid private homes.

Smoky coal, poorly dried timber and most turf release high levels of smoke into the air which travels deep into the lungs.

Ireland's latest air monitoring report shows "concerning localised issues which lead to poor air quality."

It found that Ireland met all of its EU legal requirements in 2023 but did not meet health-based World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

In Ballyhaunis today, coucillor Maxwell conveyed his and his community’s condolences to the family of the two young men who were fatally injured in a car collision in Cloonfad at the weekend, stating that the Louisbourgh community knows the grief of the loss of two young people in a road incident.

He began by outlining the absurdity, in his view, of the proposal to give council staff authority to search the car / van / tractor of a person coming home from the bog with their turf…