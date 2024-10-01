Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road collision that occurred at Ardcarne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, yesterday.

At approximately 1.20pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N4 at Ardcarne.

A man (70s) was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained during the collision.

A woman (40s) was also brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 1pm and 1.30pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.