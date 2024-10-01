Eight patients have undergone hip replacement surgery as a day case procedure in Sligo University Hospital (SUH) over the past three months. This surgery is based on the Direct Anterior Muscle Sparing Minimally Invasive approach and SUH is currently the only public hospital in Ireland providing same day hip replacement using this technique.

The Direct Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgical approach for hip replacement surgery was introduced in SUH in June and it carries a multitude of benefits for patients.

Patients experience less pain, have quicker recovery, a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss during surgery and better mobility postoperatively.

When compared with traditional hip replacement surgery this new technique results in significantly shorter rehabilitation time, allowing patients to get back on their feet quickly and return to their normal pain free life.

John Kelly, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon in SUH explains the technique; “In a traditional hip replacement approach the surgeon would access the hip joint from the side or the back of the hip and in order to replace the joint, large muscle groups would need to be cut and separated.

“With the direct anterior approach we are able to access the hip from the front, going in between the muscles without cutting them, thereby helping to minimise pain and soft tissue injury for patients.

Grainne McCann Hospital Manager, SUH added, “It is essential that we strive for innovation in healthcare; new technology, techniques and procedures all drive improvements in patient care. Introducing this minimally invasive surgery in SUH is a very progressive step in improving patient’s experience and quality of life, I want to congratulate John and the full surgical and anaesthetic teams for being the only public hospital in Ireland to currently offer patients same day hip replacement using this technique.”