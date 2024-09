Three men are to appear in court this evening in relation to recent burglaries in County Roscommon.

Gardaí have charged the trio, who were arrested yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries at both residential and commercial premises.

The offences took place in Roscommon as well as Westmeath, Cavan, Meath, Offaly, Dublin and Kildare.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Roscommon District Court at 6:30pm this evening.