A local Senator has raised the need for a Minister for Loneliness.

Galway Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly says that since Covid, people young and old have found themselves more isolated.

During Covid, many people began to work from home, while many groups like men’s sheds closed their doors and are yet to reopen.

Senator O’Reilly says that while charity organisations such as Alone are supporting people who do live alone and experience loneliness, a Government approach to the problem is needed.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan:

(pic credit to Green Party)