The Westport Unit of the Order of Malta have expressed their thanks to the public after Thursday’s night extensive damage to their premises.

21 windows in the Order of Malta building were broken, and multiple windows of parked vehicles were also smashed in the St. Mary’s Crescent area.

Windows were also broken in the library and at a residential home for people with additional needs.

A man in his 30s was arrested following Garda investigations and is being detained as a Garda station in the west.

In a Facebook post, the Order of Malta Ireland – Westport Unit said that the incidents of Thursday night does not reflect “the real Westport”.

“The real Westport comes together and supports each other in times of crisis, we rally behind each other and make the town a better place, as we see today on St. Mary’s Crescent”, the post reads.

“We extend our most heartfelt thanks to those who rallied behind us today and helped us clean up our hall and get back on our feet.

“We might be down but we are by no means out. The unit is still running 100% as we normally do, this evening our members are out on duty both locally and further afield, and in the coming days and weeks we will have out hall back to normal too.

“So to the community in Westport who have always been there for us and continues to be there for us, we are forever grateful for your support.”

(photo credit to the Westport Order of Malta Facebook page)