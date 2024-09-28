A second man is confirmed to be dead following a fatal road traffic collision on the Mayo Roscommon border last night.

A collision between a car and a tractor took place shortly after 8:00pm yesterday evening on the N83 in Levallyroe, Cloonfad.

Two occupants of the car, a male juvenile in his teens and an adult male in his teens were fatally injured.

A third occupant, a male juvenile in his teens, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the tractor, a male in his 50s was conveyed to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the families of the deceased.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.