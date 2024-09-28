Emergency services attended the scene of a tragic incident on the Sligo to Dublin rail line yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Ballisodare area of County Sligo, where the rail service came to a standstill for some time.

Irish Rail confirmed yesterday that their 13.05 service stopped outside Collooney as a result of the tragic incident.

The Sligo to Dublin Connolly line is operating as scheduled again today.

No further information is available at this time.

(pic Irish Rail Facebook)