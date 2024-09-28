A man has died following a road traffic collision on the N83 in County Roscommon last night.
The fatal collision took place in Levallyroe, Cloonfad at around 8:00pm, and involved a car and a tractor.
One man has died and it is understood that two others have been injured as a result.
The extent of the two men’s injuries have not yet been confirmed.
Midwest News understands it was a young man who was killed.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
No further information is available at this time.
