A man has died following a road traffic collision on the N83 in County Roscommon last night.

The fatal collision took place in Levallyroe, Cloonfad at around 8:00pm, and involved a car and a tractor.

One man has died and it is understood that two others have been injured as a result.

The extent of the two men’s injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Midwest News understands it was a young man who was killed.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

No further information is available at this time.

