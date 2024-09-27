Two members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Galway have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue of a man from the water in Kinvara on Thursday, September 19 2024.

At around 4.45pm on Thursday September 19, Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell were on duty when they got a call to a small rocky outcrop near Dunguaire Castle (Kinvara) where a man had gotten into difficulty in the water.

As many locals would do when the tide is out, the man had walked out to the rocky outcrop which is only a short distance from the shore.

Killian Kenny, aged in his 70s, was wading back to the mainland when his left foot and leg became trapped in rocks and the tide began to come in dangerously quickly.

When the two Gardaí arrived at the scene, only Mr Kenny’s head was visible above water.

In true team spirit, Garda Riddell ran for a life buoy while Garda Considine swam to the man and managed to free him from the rocks, and swim him back to shore, where emergency services were waiting. He made a full recovery.

Presenting Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell with the commendations in Gort Garda Station today (Friday September 27), Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said:

"You are both awarded Commendations with Distinction for the rescue of a male from the waters at Dunguaire, Kinvara, in circumstances where the male had become trapped in rocks in rapidly rising tide.

"The male was brought to safety to shore.”

At the presentation, Killian Kenny, who was rescued, thanked the Gardaí for their fast response:

"Had it not been for you, I wouldn’t be here.

"The tide rose so fast, I could feel it coming up to my shoulders, then I could feel it coming to my chin.

"Randal, after going down to release my boot from the rocks, swam me back to shore. It was heroic.

"Had it been two minutes later, chances are it would be a different story.”

Receiving his commendation, Garda Considine said:

"We’re glad we got there in time, we got a bit of a shock when we looked over the wall and could only see your head.

"We’re happy to have got you out and safely back to your family.”

"Right place, right time,” added Garda Riddell.

Superintendent Ollie Baker of Galway County East Community Engagement said:

"Our response in management was one of total admiration for what the two members did.

"They just acted on instinct and it is a real testament to them; everything they did was phenomenal.

"It gives me great comfort that we have members of that calibre working in our area and responding and understanding the need to have an immediate response.

"It was a real team effort and it must have been a frightening, shocking and exhilarating experience all at the same time."

Inspector Georgina Lohan of Galway County East Community Engagement said:

"For An Garda Síochána, our mission is to keep people safe and I think, with distinction, that’s what the lads did on that day.

"They kept you safe.”