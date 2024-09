The road between Breaffy and Belcarra is currently closed due to an overturned truck.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident earlier this afternoon, and work is underway to remove the vehicle.

The local road is currently impassible and motorists are asked to please choose an alternate route.

Castlebar Gardaí have informed Midwest News that it will be at least 6 or 7:00pm this evening before the road reopens.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.