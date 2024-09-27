Gardai in Westport are investigating extensive criminal damage to a number of parked vehicles and to premises in the town over night.

A criminal investigation is underway in the St Mary’s Crescent area of the town, following reports of an incident at approximately 3:00am this morning where multiple parked vehicles had all, or most, of their windows smashed.

21 windows in the Order of Malta building have been broken.

Windows have also been broken in the Library and at a residential home for people with additional needs.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Western Region.