Funding of €66,500 has been announced today for walking trails throughout the county.

That's according to Minister of State Alan Dillon.

The announcement was made by Minister Heather Humphreys, with the €1 million investment set to support 517 walking trails in the country.

Minister Dillon says walkways and trails are a blessing for communities, providing an outlet to get fresh air, exercise, connect with neighbours and friends and boost our mental wellbeing.

A full list of successful projects is available to view on our website.

Funding for Mayo’s trail management organisations:

Achill Tourism €2,500

Brickens Greenway €2,500

Clare Lake / McMahon Park Development Committee €1,500

Claremorris Chamber of Commerce €1,500

Clogher Environmental Group €25,000

Coiste Forbartha Chill Dawnait €2,500

Comhar Dún Chaocháin Teoranta €4,000

Comharchumann Forbartha Ionad Deirbhile €4,000

Cross Loop Committee €4,000

Dooagh Loop Walk Committee €1,500

Keenagh Community Development €4,000

Kilmaine Village Enhancement Group €2,500

Martin Neary Woodland Park - Management Group €1,500

Moygownagh Community Centre €4,000

Murrisk Development Association €2,500

North Mayo Heritage Committee €1,500

The Valley Slí Tóin a tSeanbhaile Group / Féile Tóin an tSean Bhaile €1,500