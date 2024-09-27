Funding of €66,500 has been announced today for walking trails throughout the county.
That's according to Minister of State Alan Dillon.
The announcement was made by Minister Heather Humphreys, with the €1 million investment set to support 517 walking trails in the country.
Minister Dillon says walkways and trails are a blessing for communities, providing an outlet to get fresh air, exercise, connect with neighbours and friends and boost our mental wellbeing.
A full list of successful projects is available to view on our website.
Funding for Mayo’s trail management organisations:
Achill Tourism €2,500
Brickens Greenway €2,500
Clare Lake / McMahon Park Development Committee €1,500
Claremorris Chamber of Commerce €1,500
Clogher Environmental Group €25,000
Coiste Forbartha Chill Dawnait €2,500
Comhar Dún Chaocháin Teoranta €4,000
Comharchumann Forbartha Ionad Deirbhile €4,000
Cross Loop Committee €4,000
Dooagh Loop Walk Committee €1,500
Keenagh Community Development €4,000
Kilmaine Village Enhancement Group €2,500
Martin Neary Woodland Park - Management Group €1,500
Moygownagh Community Centre €4,000
Murrisk Development Association €2,500
North Mayo Heritage Committee €1,500
The Valley Slí Tóin a tSeanbhaile Group / Féile Tóin an tSean Bhaile €1,500