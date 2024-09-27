Roscommon Mart have issued an appeal following the theft of a lorry from a yard outside Roscommon Town last night.

The vehicle is used for the transportation of Livestock, with a grey cab with blue trim and ‘LIVESTOCK EXPRESS’ across the front.

The lorry was taken between the hours of 5:00pm yesterday evening and 5:00am this morning in Ballymurray.

Anyone with any information on the stolen lorry is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300 or Roscommon Mart on 090 662 6352.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

(photo credit to Roscommon Mart)