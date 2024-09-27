Gardai in Westport are investigating extensive criminal damage to a number of parked vehicles and to premises in the town over night.

A criminal investigation is underway in the St Mary’s Crescent area of the town this morning after multiple parked vehicles had all, or most, of their windows smashed. 21 windows in the Order of Malta building have been broken. Windows have also been broken in the Library and at a residential home for people with additional needs.

Eamonn Berry of Westport Order of Malta has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the extent of visible damage in the area and how he first heard what had happened…