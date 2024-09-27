The Irish Soccer Referee Society have raised concerns over the criticism made by Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley of Mayo referee Damien McGrath following last Friday's draw with Derry City.

McGrath gave Derry a penalty when Patrick McEleney went down in the box in stoppage time - but replays showed no contact - and Derry earned a 1-1 draw from the resulting spot-kick.

In his post match interview, Stephen Bradley made comments towards McGrath, saying he was ''the worst in the league'' and ''so poor''.

The Irish Soccer Referee Society have condemned the comments and say statements such as this should not be tolerated.

Roscommon man Eugene Deering is the Vice President of the society.

He hopes abuse such as this doesn't filter down to club level which would have a knock on effect in the number of people who decide to ref local games.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that comments like this are unacceptable and changes are needed to ensure verbal abuse like this does not continue....