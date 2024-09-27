.

As part of ongoing investigations into recent burglaries at residential and commercial premises in Co Roscommon and offences in Westmeath, Cavan, Meath, Offaly, Dublin and Kildare, Gardaí arrested three people this morning.

Gardaí from Roscommon, assisted by members from Longford, Cavan, Meath, Kildare and the Dublin Metropolitan Region, arrested two males (aged in their 40s) and one juvenile (male) in Dublin in relation to the investigation of a number of burglaries.

They are being held at Garda stations in the North Western region pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984