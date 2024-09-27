Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is celebrating National Breastfeeding Week by unveiling a striking new mural on its Sligo campus, dedicated to promoting and supporting breastfeeding.

The initiative, a partnership between ATU and the HSE, makes ATU the first higher education institution in Ireland to feature a large-scale exterior mural designed to encourage conversations and raise awareness of the importance of breastfeeding amongst all members of society.

Located on the wall of the Student’s Union building, the mural is the creation of renowned artist Marian Noone, also known as Friz. She has returned to the Sligo campus after creating The Owl of Wisdom mural on the Innovation Centre Building in 2021. The mural depicts the artist’s niece being breastfed, a scene inspired by the observation of the tender moments between mother and child in the early days of the baby's life. The design focuses on the baby and highlights the profound bond established as a mother breastfeeds her baby.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, says the mural is a true reflection of the collaborative efforts between ATU and HSE.