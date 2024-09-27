The Coca-Cola Company has announced the 18 non-profit organisations from across the island of Ireland that have received a share of this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

A total of €200K in grants were once again made available to youth groups working to empower young people through transformative programmes of learning and sustainable development.

The successful non-profit organisation from Mayo is Mayo North East, receiving €8,925 in funding.

Mayo North East works with communities and public sector agencies to support individuals experiencing social exclusion, inequality, and poverty.

The partnership aims to create sustainable, inclusive communities through provision of continued further education and development of local community groups.

Funding will support a project called "Waste Wise Kitchen" which will run two ten-week programmes focused on food waste, cooking skills, healthy eating, and ways to reduce food waste and be more sustainable.

Over the past 14 years, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has awarded more than €1.7 million to 182 non-profit organisations, making a significant impact in communities across the island of Ireland.