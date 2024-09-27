Students will be able to get the results of their Leaving Cert appeals later this morning.

It comes ahead of Round Five CAO offers next Tuesday.

The results of the 2024 Leaving Cert Appeals will be available to students through the Candidate Self Service Portal from 11 o'clock this morning, by logging onto www.examinations.ie.

The appeal results have already been transmitted directly to the CAO and are also issuing to schools through the SEC's Schools Portal at the same time as they are available to candidates.

In the processing of appeals, the marking of each candidate's work is fully reviewed, question by question, using the original marking scheme.

The review is carried out by a different examiner to the one who originally marked the work.

When students access their appeal results, they will see whether their examination mark changed on appeal, and, if so, their new post mark-adjustment mark as well as their final grade.