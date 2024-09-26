Long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region this lunchtime.
39 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway today, the third highest figure nationally.
35 patients are waiting for admission at Sligo University Hospital and 14 at Mayo University Hospital.
3 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today.
Nationally, 476 patients are waiting for beds today, with the highest figure at University Hospital Limerick, where 83 patients are awaiting admission.