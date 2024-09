The Taoiseach has called for reforms of the Disability Act, amid a rising number of children who are overdue an Assessment of Need.

New figures from the HSE show over 11 thousand children were overdue an assessment after the first half of this year, up from 8 thousand 900 at the end of 2023.

Children requiring an Assessment of Need are legally entitled to one within six months of request.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says changes to the law are needed