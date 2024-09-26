The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA’s) legal proceedings against the Western Care Association were dismissed this morning in court

Legal proceedings had been issued against the Western Care Association and the case was before Castlebar court this morning. HIQA had issued the proceedings alleging the Mayo charity carried on the business of unregulated designated centres.

The Western Care Association had stated that it was not guilty of any of the offences alleged and was prepared to fully contest the proceedings.