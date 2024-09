The RSA is warning students a driving conviction could potentially ruin their summer plans.

The authority has teamed up with USIT Travel to launch a social media campaign highlighting the long-term impacts of drink or drug driving.

It's reminding those interested in a J1 visa that a conviction could prevent them from entering or working in the US.

David Martin from the RSA says the visa is considered a right of passage for many students, so people need to be careful.