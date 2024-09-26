A family run business based in Aughamore in East Mayo - Hiddenbed Ireland - is expanding into the UK market and owner Michael Lynskey and his crew are today setting up their stall at the Self Build Extend and Renovate Live Show in the Titanic in Belfast.

From tomorrow the thousands of visitors that will pass through will have a chance to explore the unique functionality and design of Hiddenbed’s most popular models- designed for householders looking to maximise their space.

Hiddenbed Ireland employs 5 people at present and specialises in multifunctional furniture.

At the stand in Belfast customers can experience live demonstrations of the company’s versatile Hiddenbeds models and learn how these products can transform from a desk to a bed in just 3 seconds.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley has been speaking to Michael about the company’s expansion...