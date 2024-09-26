Vodafone Ireland has signed a new Corporate Power Purchasing Agreement (CPPA) with energy supplier Flogas, along with its infrastructure partner Vantage Towers.

This agreement allows Vodafone to directly purchase renewable electricity from the Derrynadivva Wind Farm located outside Castlebar.

Vodafone is the first telco in Ireland to sign a CPPA.

The investment of €6million is part of the company's sustainability goals to achieve net zero across its full value chain by 2040.

The energy secured within this agreement gives Vodafone access to clean, high quality and affordable renewable electricity for its extensive network of cables that deliver mobile and fixed services to customers across Ireland. As part of this agreement, the company's infrastructure partners, Vantage Towers will also receive renewable energy from the Derrynadivva Wind Farm.

Pat Brett, Director at Derrynadivva Wind Farm Ltd says they are thrilled that their Wind Farm continues to play a pivotal role in Ireland’s transition to a sustainable energy future. By delivering clean, renewable wind energy to some of the nation’s largest companies, we are not only helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also supporting these businesses in their commitment to more efficient and responsible energy consumption.”