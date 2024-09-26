A new report from The Ombudsman for Children’s Office highlights concerns that a number of young people have been refused a place in their schools Transition Year programme due to behaviour issues.

TY is a one-year programme between Junior Cycle and Senior Cycle that is designed to act as a bridge between the two.

The OCO reports that several parents and young people have filed complaints over a lack of transparency when it comes to how TY places are allocated.

Nuala Ward, Director of Investigations, says there's concern that students who might benefit most from an extra year in school, are missing out.