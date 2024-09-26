More than 350,000 euro has been secured for the long awaited completion of the Climbing Wall at Lough Lannagh in Castlebar.

Its part of €9million in grant funding allocated yesterday by government to support local and community grassroots sports clubs across Mayo.

When completed, the Climbing Wall to be located beside the county Swimming Pool and Gym at Lough Lannagh will be one of the first of its kind in the region and is expected to attract people from across the province.

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that this will be the latest addition to an already growing state of the art complex at Lough Lannagh....