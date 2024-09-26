A Mayo man collected his cheque for more than one million euro from the National Lottery office yesterday.

The man, who remains anonymous, won €1,005,000 in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle on Friday last, 20th September.

The player, who purchased his winning ticket via the National Lottery app, described how a "quick pick" on the app's shake feature led to his life-changing win.

"I just gave my phone a shake, and the balls spun around, randomly picking my numbers. It was the second shake that landed me the million," he laughed. “I thought I’d only won €5,000 until I saw a picture in the news showing a person from the Lottery posing beside a ‘Welcome to Mayo’ sign with a €1 million cheque!” he added. “I actually won a holiday just two days ago, and now this. They say things come in threes, so let’s see if my streak continues!”

The Mayo winner plans to spend his newfound fortune on a family holiday and his dream car.