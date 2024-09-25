It has emerged a security hut at Government Buildings cost over 1 point 4 million euro to build.

The revelation was made at the Oireachtas Finance Committee this afternoon, where the OPW is facing questions about the 336 thousand euro bike shelter at Leinster House.

The chair of the OPW says he accepts the shelter was very expensive, but does not believe it was a waste of taxpayers money.

John Conlon has also been defending the cost of a new security hut at the entrance to Government Building....