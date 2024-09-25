A reading by acclaimed novelist, Sally Rooney, will be a major highlight of the Wild Atlantic Words festival which takes place in Castlebar next month.

The internationally acclaimed author will on Friday (11th Oct) read from latest book Intermezzo as part of the festival programme and her reading will be followed by a book signing.

Festival chairman, Kevin Swift, says it is an honour to her home town that Sally Rooney will perform the only reading from Intermezzo, outside of Dublin.

The Wild Atlantic Words Festival kicks off on Monday week (October 7) and runs through until Sunday (13th) with a programme of book launches, poetry, celebrity appearances, short story readings and prizegivings.

With the exception of Friday night, 11th, (pre-booking essential – see website for details), all events are on a first come, first served basis, but early arrival is recommended.

All events are free of charge and take place in the festival dome at Bridge Lane, Castlebar. For more details, see www.wildatlanticwords.ie