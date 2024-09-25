It was “a miscommunication” that caused the controversy over the landing of a private helicopter without permission from the landowner in a field close to the pier in Enniscrone, a week ago today.

The controversy, that went viral online, erupted, as an extensive project was successfully delivered - providing Killala Bay with Ireland’s first artificial reef.

The former smuggling ship, the MV Shingle, that had been seized by authorities 10 years ago, was deliberately sunk 4km out into the bay on Wednesday last.

The pilot of the helicopter, Erris based Pat Cowman, sought permission from the organisers of the massive project to land the helicopter owned by Kiltimagh native Joe Walsh, in that particular field on the day, according to Joe’s brother – Eamon Walsh.

Eamon Walsh insists permission was sought, but accepts that the landowner Johnny Kilcullen did not receive the request.

“What’s worth having is worth asking for”, that was the clear view of Enniscrone farmer, Johnny who took a stand a week ago against the private helicopter landing in his field without his permission.

The incident went viral on social media , after Johnny pulled his tractor up alongside the helicoptor to ensure that the offending chopper couldn’t make a quick getwaway. The farmer parked his Zetor 4×4 tractor alongside the helicopter and put the loader bucket up into the air so the pilot wouldn’t be able to simply fly away. He left his phone number on a post-it note on the seat of the helicopter. He then went out on a boat to view the historical sinking of the MV Shingle.

After some phone calls Mr Kilcullen advised that if they needed to get the chopper out, they could open it’s back window and push the tractor out of the way.

A group of men did just that, resulting in videos that again went viral.

This lunchtime Eamon Walsh began by explaining his connection to the helicopter…