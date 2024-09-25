€9,033,312 in grant funding has been allocated to support local and community grassroots sports clubs across Mayo.

That according to Minister of State Dara Calleary.

He says that when combined with May’s allocation of €26m for sports equipment, the grants bring the total investment in community sport and recreation in 2024 to an unprecedented €256 million, the largest-ever investment in sports facilities nationwide.

Minister Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

A full list of successful projects can be found below....

Community Sport Facilities Fund for Mayo: €6,173,447

3rd Mayo Scouts Ballinrobe: €21,848

Lakeside Sport and Fitness: €25,746

Ardagh GAA Club: €99,642

Balla GAA Club: €153,648

Ballina Tennis Club: €40,000

Ballinrobe GAA Club: €166,106

Ballinrobe Golf Club: €84,236

Ballintubber GAA Club: €166,106

Ballyglass FC: €122,303

Ballyvary/Keelogues Development: €92,787

Behy Community Hall.: €2,944

Breaffy GAA: €153,648

Castlebar Celtic FC: €161,331

Castlebar Rugby FC: €153,648

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA: €200,000

Charlestown Swimming Pool and Recreational: €67,612

Cill Chomáin GAA: €186,965

Claremorris GAA: €87,109

Claremorris Golf Club: €122,403

Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club: €70,294

Claremorris Soccer: €123,334

Tourmakeady GAA: €96,011

Club Peile Heane: €149,495

Conn Rangers.: €77,858

Fahy Rovers Afc: €81,607

Garrymore GAA: €59,884

Hollymount Carramore GAA: €146,130

Islandeady GAA: €54,504

Jesus & Mary Secondary School: €121,465

Killala Community Council: €106,320

Killala GAA: €182,717

Killala AFC: €110,837

Kilmaine GAA: €195,175

Kilmeena GAA: €154,879

Kiltane GAA: €120,000

Kiltimagh Knock Utd: €137,757

Knockmore/Foxford Boxing Club: €110,187

Lacken GAA: €77,580

Manulla FC: €153,641

Mayo County Council: €65,404

Castlebar Town FC: €111,321

Mulranny Golf Club: €107,545

Parke Keelogues Crimlin GAA: €162,501

Partry Athletic FC: €38,376

Scoil Íosa: €200,000

Scoil Náisiúnta Phádraig Naofa: €59,591

Shrule Community Partnership: €126,757

Shrule/Glencorrib GAA: €174,411

Swinford Amenities: €69,172

The Brabazon Park: €31,146

Tooreen Hurling Club: €35,127

Turasoireacht Iorras.: €73,044

Westport Golf Club: €71,042

Westport Leisure Park: €97,394

Westport Rugby Club: €138,449

Additional Equipment Funding for Mayo €59,915:

Ballinrobe Town AFC: €22,325

Ballyhaunis Town FC: €13,249

Burrishoole GAA: €7,716

Crossmolina AFC: €16,625

Regional Funding for Mayo €2,031,111: