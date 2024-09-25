€9,033,312 in grant funding has been allocated to support local and community grassroots sports clubs across Mayo.
That according to Minister of State Dara Calleary.
He says that when combined with May’s allocation of €26m for sports equipment, the grants bring the total investment in community sport and recreation in 2024 to an unprecedented €256 million, the largest-ever investment in sports facilities nationwide.
Minister Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....
A full list of successful projects can be found below....
Community Sport Facilities Fund for Mayo: €6,173,447
- 3rd Mayo Scouts Ballinrobe: €21,848
- Lakeside Sport and Fitness: €25,746
- Ardagh GAA Club: €99,642
- Balla GAA Club: €153,648
- Ballina Tennis Club: €40,000
- Ballinrobe GAA Club: €166,106
- Ballinrobe Golf Club: €84,236
- Ballintubber GAA Club: €166,106
- Ballyglass FC: €122,303
- Ballyvary/Keelogues Development: €92,787
- Behy Community Hall.: €2,944
- Breaffy GAA: €153,648
- Castlebar Celtic FC: €161,331
- Castlebar Rugby FC: €153,648
- Charlestown Sarsfields GAA: €200,000
- Charlestown Swimming Pool and Recreational: €67,612
- Cill Chomáin GAA: €186,965
- Claremorris GAA: €87,109
- Claremorris Golf Club: €122,403
- Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club: €70,294
- Claremorris Soccer: €123,334
- Tourmakeady GAA: €96,011
- Club Peile Heane: €149,495
- Conn Rangers.: €77,858
- Fahy Rovers Afc: €81,607
- Garrymore GAA: €59,884
- Hollymount Carramore GAA: €146,130
- Islandeady GAA: €54,504
- Jesus & Mary Secondary School: €121,465
- Killala Community Council: €106,320
- Killala GAA: €182,717
- Killala AFC: €110,837
- Kilmaine GAA: €195,175
- Kilmeena GAA: €154,879
- Kiltane GAA: €120,000
- Kiltimagh Knock Utd: €137,757
- Knockmore/Foxford Boxing Club: €110,187
- Lacken GAA: €77,580
- Manulla FC: €153,641
- Mayo County Council: €65,404
- Castlebar Town FC: €111,321
- Mulranny Golf Club: €107,545
- Parke Keelogues Crimlin GAA: €162,501
- Partry Athletic FC: €38,376
- Scoil Íosa: €200,000
- Scoil Náisiúnta Phádraig Naofa: €59,591
- Shrule Community Partnership: €126,757
- Shrule/Glencorrib GAA: €174,411
- Swinford Amenities: €69,172
- The Brabazon Park: €31,146
- Tooreen Hurling Club: €35,127
- Turasoireacht Iorras.: €73,044
- Westport Golf Club: €71,042
- Westport Leisure Park: €97,394
- Westport Rugby Club: €138,449
Additional Equipment Funding for Mayo €59,915:
- Ballinrobe Town AFC: €22,325
- Ballyhaunis Town FC: €13,249
- Burrishoole GAA: €7,716
- Crossmolina AFC: €16,625
Regional Funding for Mayo €2,031,111:
- Ballina Stephenites GAA: €190,075
- Bohola Community Park: €178,885
- Castlebar Tennis Club: €99,330
- Connacht Council GAA: €143,173
- Mayo County Board GAA: €196,942
- Mayo County Council: €351,100
- Mayo League Community Stadium Milebush: €406,497
- St Patricks GAA Club Westport: €313,167
- Westport United FC: €151,940