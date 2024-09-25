The Minister of State James Lawless, today launched the new Online Change of Vehicle Ownership service. This e-government service allows private (non-trade) vehicle owners to transfer vehicle registration to another private owner, entirely online.

The Online Change of Vehicle Ownership service can be accessed at https://www.vehicleservices.gov.ie/cvo/ or through www.motortax.ie (www.motarchain.ie as gaeilge).

The new service will allow buyers to check vehicle details against the vehicle register. These include make/model, colour, motor tax status, test status, number of previous owners, and whether or not the vehicle was imported.

This enables the buyer to get accurate and real-time information about the vehicle before completing the purchase, making the experience more transparent and efficient.