The Tanaiste says he has 'reservations' about the Irish diaspora being allowed to vote in the Presidential Election.

There is an ongoing discussion about allowing Irish citizens who have moved abroad to have a say in the election, with the next taking place next year.

Americans who move abroad are allowed to vote in the Presidential Election there.

Speaking at the United Nations in New York, Tanaiste Micheal Martin isn't too keen on applying the same rule here.